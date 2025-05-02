Final call for Lancashire nominations to inaugural Trailblazers Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With just under a month remaining until the nomination deadline, individuals and organisations in Lancashire and across the UK are being urged to submit their entries for the 2025 Trailblazers Awards.

Launched by national full-service law firm Forbes Solicitors, the awards recognise and celebrate the people, groups and businesses making an exceptional impact in their communities and industries.

Nominations for the free-to-enter initiative close on 22nd May 2025 and entrants can put forward deserving candidates – including themselves and their organisation – under three categories:

Community champion – celebrating individuals or groups making a difference to where they live or work.

Business pioneer – recognising those innovating in their industry or market.

Public sector hero – honouring education, healthcare, housing, and other public sector professionals who go over and beyond.

Pauline Wild, Managing Partner at Forbes Solicitors

The awards have already attracted a wealth of inspiring submissions since opening for entries in January. Once nominations close, an independent judging panel will review entries to select a final cohort of 12 exceptional Trailblazers who redefine the way people feel about their community, industry or sector.

Each selected Trailblazer will benefit from an extensive spotlight being shone on their inspirational story. In addition to a dedicated media profiling campaign across regional, trade, and national outlets, finalists will also be invited to an exclusive celebration event in Autumn 2025 and feature in a special report analysing the role of trailblazers in challenging the status quo and driving positive change.

Pauline Wild, Managing Partner at Forbes Solicitors, commented: “In our business and communities, we see examples every day of people, groups and businesses going above and beyond. Trailblazers is our way of celebrating these remarkable individuals and organisations redefining things for the better.

“The response so far has been incredible, but we know there are hundreds of amazing stories out there. As the deadline looms, we encourage everyone to seize the opportunity and make their submission before time runs out."

