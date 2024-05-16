Fiesta fun for Horwich care home residents as they celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mexico was the first port of call on St Catherines Care Home’s ‘Cruise Around the World’ armchair adventures

Residents at St Catherines Care Home in Horwich were joined by their family and friends for a Mexican-themed party to celebrate the Cinco de Mayo festival.

Mexico was the first stop on the care home’s ‘Cruise Around the World’ armchair travel activity, which, throughout the year, will see residents at Four Seasons care homes across the UK, experiencing the sights, sounds, tastes and culture of destinations they’ve always wanted to visit. The ship will also be docking at fondly remembered destinations, so residents can share their stories about their travels in the past and take a trip down memory lane.

The fiesta had all the ingredients to transport guests to Central Mexico, with vibrant decorations, lively music and lots of maraca shaking. After residents whacked the pinata and had a go at limbo dancing, the care home’s chefs prepared quesadillas, chilli and nachos for a taste of Mexico.

Residents enjoyed whacking the pinata

Resident, Pat Williams, said: “It was brilliant, I really felt like I’d been on a cruise to Mexico!”

The care home’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Cara Daley, said: “The preparations for our Cinco de Mayo fiesta started weeks ago with everyone at St Catherines getting involved. Our residents made colourful decorations and props in their craft activities, so we were ready to party Mexican style!

“It’s been a very exciting first port of call on our world cruise and everyone enjoyed experiencing the Mexican culture and loved the food. We’re now deciding what our next destination will be, having already booked Paris for the Olympics in July and Lapland for the festive season in our cruise diary.”

