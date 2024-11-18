Festive celebration for women where business meets holiday cheer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year’s Pink Link Christmas Regional women in business event brings inspiration, connections, and a chance to make 2025 your best year yet.

This event is set to be the ultimate festive gathering for female entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals and is a chance for women to connect, find inspiration and explore opportunities to do business together.

On Friday 29 November, attendees will step into a festive wonderland at Ribby Hall Village filled with exhibitors showcasing a variety of products and services, perfect for last-minute holiday shopping or discovering new business solutions and must-have products. This event brings together a supportive community of women eager to connect with new contacts, catch up with friends, and network with like-minded individuals who share their ambition – all are welcome.

Adding inspiration to the day is guest speaker Louise Minchin; award-winning author, and former BBC presenter. Her debut fictional novel, Isolation Island released in September is already topping the charts and is her latest best seller following her success as a non-fiction writer.

Speaker, Louise Minchin - ex BBC Breakfast and best-selling author

Louise will share her compelling journey, spanning resilience, adventure, and breaking barriers, from her days as a journalist to becoming a dare-devil endurance athlete. Her story is sure to motivate attendees to embrace challenges and set their own exciting goals for 2025.

Alongside this, attendees can enjoy a delicious festive lunch and refreshments throughout the day, creating the perfect environment for relaxation and conversation. With a blend of business and holiday cheer, this event is designed to inspire, celebrate, and connect – it’s one big Christmas party with a purpose!

Whether you’re looking to spark new ideas, expand your network, or simply enjoy an uplifting day with remarkable women, this event is the perfect way to close out the year.

Coral Horn, founder of Pink Link, said “We all need a day to break from the daily grind to recharge and connect with inspiring women in business and our allies. When challenges arise, I've learned that it’s your network that truly supports and drives your success.”

For tickets and additional details, please contact Coral Horn on 01772 348 309 or visit the website https://www.pinklinkladies.co.uk/christmas-regional-2024/

