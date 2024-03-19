Feniscowles community invited to nominate a good cause for £500 donation
The housebuilder, which is building new homes at the Riven Stones development, is inviting people living in and around Feniscowles to nominate local groups, organisations or individuals they think are most deserving of a helping hand.
Be it a contribution towards some much needed new equipment, a personal fundraising challenge, or anything in between, Taylor Wimpey wants to hear from you. Local residents can submit their suggestions by emailing the name of the nominee, along with a brief description of why they have been nominated, to [email protected].
All nominations will need to be received by 19th April 2024. Taylor Wimpey will then select one group, organisation or individual to receive the £500 donation.
Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “Community groups and local charities rely heavily on the support they receive, so we are delighted to be able to do our bit for residents around Feniscowles through our community chest campaign. If you know of a worthy cause in your area, we would love to hear about them.”
People can nominate a good cause to win £500 from Taylor Wimpey by emailing [email protected] by 19th April 2024.
