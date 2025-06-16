A popular Bamber Bridge pub reopens today following a major, month-long refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Poachers in Lostock Lane has welcomed customers back after closing on May 18 for the renovation, with operator Greene King investing around £500,000 in the pub’s facelift.

The Poachers in Lostock Lane, Bamber Bridge has welcomed customers back after a month-long closure, with operator Greene King investing around £500,000 in the pub’s renovation. | Greene King

What’s changed?

Key features include the transformation of the pub’s interior, which boasts a refreshed bar area and improvements to the function room, including new furnishings and lighting “to elevate the customer dining experience”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key features include the transformation of the pub’s interior, which boasts a refreshed bar area and improvements to the function room, including new furnishings and lighting “to elevate the customer dining experience”. | Greene King

The family-friendly Hungry Horse pub has also renewed its sports offering with new dart boards and upgraded TV screens showcasing the latest live sports fixtures throughout the day. There is also an all-new garden area with an outdoor TV for summer sports events.

The family-friendly Hungry Horse pub has also renewed its sports offering with new dart boards and upgraded TV screens showcasing the latest live sports fixtures throughout the day. There is also an all-new garden area with an outdoor TV for summer sports events. | Greene King

The Poachers’ toilets have also upgraded with “a sleek new look and feel”, say Greene King.

To celebrate the reopening, the Poachers invited the Mayor of South Ribble, Councillor Paul Wharton-Hardman to cut the ribbon marking the pub’s official opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General manager Lee Dolphin said: “The Poachers holds a special place in the heart of many in the local community, and we are delighted to be officially reopening our doors following significant investment from Monday, June 16.

“The pub has been transformed to showcase a brand-new look and feel inside, and with an enhanced sports offering to match, we’re proud to offer something for everyone to enjoy.

“We look forward to welcoming back customers old and new to experience the all-new Poachers very soon.”

What about Wacky Warehouse?

The kids need not worry! The Poacher’s still has the Wacky Warehouse, which will continue operating as normal. Greene King say there are currently no plans to close the soft play area at the Hungry Horse pub.