Family friendly living at The Farringdon, Whalley Manor

Amid this popularity, L&Q and Lovell have unveiled ‘The Farringdon’, a new three-bedroom home at Whalley Manor. A contemporary house spread across two storeys, complete with a private garden, parking and plenty of storage, The Farringdon ticks the boxes for families searching for their new Lancashire home.

L&Q has also launched an exclusive incentive available at The Farringdon for a limited time, giving buyers up to £10,000 towards purchasing costs**.

Whalley Manor is a picturesque development in Whalley, set by the Ribble Valley, bringing 10 acres of open public space, a playground and natural ponds, alongside the wide range of design-led homes, including The Farringdon.

The Farringdon at Whalley Manor

Clare Brenlund, L&Q Sales and Marketing Director comments, “Following the huge popularity of our four-bedroom houses at Whalley Manor, we are delighted to be offering a new three-bedroom home on the development – ideal for growing families. Thoughtfully designed to complement family life, The Farringdon has so much to offer. Complete with ample space and privacy, and located within a community-minded development close to amenities, this home offers space for the whole household to enjoy.”

The Farringdon is a contemporary home, that has been carefully designed to accommodate everyday life. Upon entry, residents are met with an open plan kitchen/dining area, complete with fully integrated industry leading appliances as standard, with plenty of space to host guests. Leading on from the bright and spacious living area is a private south facing garden, with enough space to enjoy springtime gatherings with friends and family. An essential for all family homes, the downstairs layout at The Farringdon is finished with additional storage space as well as a WC. Upstairs, two spacious bedrooms offer light and space to relax, with the master bedroom and ensuite completing the home’s first floor. A bonus for any family home, The Farringdon also offers a large driveway, with space for two cars, in addition to an EV charging point.

A picturesque development meticulously designed to be in keeping with the local community, Whalley Manor, offers a unique opportunity for homebuyers in the North West. The development’s topography has been expertly designed making use of the sloping gradient to maximise the use of land, views and home size. Further utilising the existing landscape, a central park has been created within the development, with a brook concealing the underwater aquifers transporting water from the Lake District. Creating a serene focal point for surrounding homes, the green spaces separate the northern and southern halves of the development, with a purpose-built footbridge connecting the two.

A family-friendly development, Whalley Manor benefits from the surrounding green space, and is located just a 10-minute walk from the picturesque village of Whalley. Offering a selection of independent shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs, including the award-winning Tom’s Bistro, as well as a range of convenience stores, Whalley Manor is ideally situated for family days out.

Despite its semi-rural location, Whalley Manor is very well connected - major roads including A671 and A59 run close by, taking just 30 minutes to reach Preston and Blackburn and an hour to Blackpool and Manchester. Nearby Whalley train station offers frequent services to Blackburn, Bolton and Manchester.

Ideal for families, local nursery and schooling includes Whalley Meadows Forest School & Private Day Nursery, Whalley Church of England Primary School, and Oakhill School & Nursery.