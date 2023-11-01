FAB Interiors are looking to expand its larger-scale stores across the North West of England after closing Garstang and Poulton stores.

However despite the shock of the closures, Fab Home Interiors bosses say the chain is here to stay and the changes are to allow them to focus on larger sites where full collections can be displayed in a much more ‘desirable setting’.

FAB Interiors, the popular furniture and home decor retailer, is making strategic moves to expand its larger-scale stores across the North West of England.

This decision follows the closure of two smaller outlets in Garstang and Poulton.

The closure was prompted by the proximity of the company's flagship store in Preston, located at the former Harley Davidson garage on Strand Road.

Although the smaller Garstang store had been performing well since its opening in 2019, the company is now focusing its efforts on larger sites that allow for the full range of collections to be displayed in a more ‘desirable setting’.

Furthermore, the company is also closing its Fab Home Interiors store in Poulton, with a closing down sale set to commence on Friday, November 3.

During this sale, customers can expect discounts of up to 50% on a wide range of furniture and home decor items. The decision to close the Poulton store is attributed to its proximity to a larger store in Blackpool.

FAB Interiors has ensured a smooth transition for its staff members, who will be relocating to other stores within the company's network. This move aims to retain valuable and experienced team members while streamlining the stores operations.

FAB Interiors expressed its gratitude to loyal customers who have shopped at the Poulton and Garstang locations over the years.

The company wants to remind its clientele that stores in Preston, Blackpool, Lytham, Bowness, and Kendal are not affected by these closures and will continue to provide the same high-quality furniture and home decor offerings.

The closures in Garstang and Poulton mark a strategic shift for FAB Interiors as they focus on expanding their larger-scale stores, providing a more comprehensive and immersive shopping experience for their customers across the North West.

A spokesperson from the store said: ‘We have made the decision to close Fab Home Interiors in Garstang due to the proximity of our flagship store in Preston (the former Harley Davidson garage on Strand Road). The smaller store in Garstang has performed well since opening in 2019, however we are focusing our efforts on our larger sites where our full collections can be displayed in a much more desirable setting.

We are looking to expand the larger scale Fab Home Interiors stores (similar to Preston and bigger) and currently viewing sites across the North West for suitability.

We are also closing Fab Home Interiors in Poulton – the closing down sale begins on Friday 3rd November and stock will be discounted by up to 50%. This is due to the proximity to our larger store in Blackpool.

All our staff are happily relocating to our other stores.

We would like to thank our loyal customers that have shopped with us at Poulton and Garstang over the years, and remind them that our stores in Preston, Blackpool, Lytham, Bowness and Kendal are not closing.’