The North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce: Be Inspired Business Awards

The North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, which organises and hosts the BIBAs, Lancashire's most prestigious business awards, has today informed the 2023 finalists that they’ve successfully reached the finals of this year’s competition.

Following rigorous first-round interviews that took place over two days at Blackpool Football Club, a select group of exceptional businesses and individuals have emerged as frontrunners, progressing to the next and final stage of the competition that will see the BIBAs judges go 'on tour'.

The BIBAs are renowned for recognising and celebrating the achievements of outstanding businesses and their people from across Lancashire, showcasing their hard work, innovation, and dedication to excellence. With a reputation for fostering growth and inspiring success, the awards have become an eagerly anticipated event and are known as ‘the one they all want to win’.

Reflecting on the growing sense of excitement and anticipation surrounding the competition, Babs Murphy, chief executive at the Chamber, commented, "We love this stage in the competition, because it’s after businesses learn that they’ve made it to the finals that excitement really starts to mount. The standard of applicants has been very high this year, and all of the finalists are remarkable businesses and individuals that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence and the pursuit of their goals against a backdrop of economic uncertainty and high inflation.”

In the upcoming second round of interviews, the BIBAs judges will get to see and quiz the finalists in their own workplaces, gaining first hand insights into their operations, culture, and achievements. This immersive experience allows the judges to truly understand the finalists' unique strengths while looking for evidence of their claimed achievements, and is unique to the BIBAs.

Norman Tenray, CEO, OBAS UK and headline sponsor, expressed enthusiasm for the 'on tour' phase, stating: "Visiting the finalists' places of work provides an unparalleled opportunity for us to get a true sense of the essence of their businesses. It allows us to appreciate the passion, energy, and creativity that have propelled these exceptional businesses and individuals to the forefront of their industries."

Lee Petts from Fifty2M is judging the start up business of the Year, and added: “To those businesses that haven’t gone through to the finals, remember you beat off stiff competition to make it this far and you deserve to give yourselves a pat on the back for that. We’ve seen some amazing applications this year, and the calibre really has been exceptionally high. In the end, only the very best get to progress but I’d just like to say really well done to all the businesses and individuals that have taken part and that reached the first round interviews.”

An integral part of the BIBAs success lies in its partnerships with high profile local businesses such as BAE Systems, a global leader in advanced technology. It is sponsoring The Apprentice Team of the Year award for the seventh consecutive year in 2023, highlighting its continued dedication to nurturing and celebrating emerging young talent in Lancashire.