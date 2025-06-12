Evolve Document Solutions staff in Bamber Bridge near Preston, Lancashire, has accepted a virtual walking challenge charting a cultural route from Lancashire to Tokyo, Japan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team of eight will collectively log their daily steps to symbolically travel more than 11,600 miles across Europe and Asia, passing through 16 cities known for their cultural landmarks before reaching Konica Minolta’s global headquarters in Tokyo.

Staff are using the challenge to promote fitness and team engagement, with each person targeting 10,000 steps per day. As a group, they expect to cover 40 miles per day, with the challenge hopefully ending before Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a unique twist to promote mental health and well-being, each time the team walks with a friend or family member, they will be able to add their steps to the total, too.

Evolve Document Solutions Staff Begin Virtual 'Race to the Rising Sun' Challenge

Daniel Maddox, owner of Evolve Document Solutions, said: “Walking to Tokyo sounded mad at first – but that’s what made it fun. It’s a great way to get everyone moving, raise some smiles, and learn about the world as we go. As a Konica Minolta supplier we wanted to walk virtually to the head offices of the company whose products we know so well.

“We especially love the idea of walking with friends and family. This is what it is all about. It’s a big ask. But let’s see where it takes us.”

The route begins in Bamber Bridge and travels through cultural capitals, including London, Paris, Berlin, Istanbul, Delhi, and Seoul. At each virtual stop, the team will share content themed around local customs, cuisine, and history to keep momentum and encourage participation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evolve Document Solutions is a Konica Minolta supplier based in Preston, providing managed print services and document workflow solutions. The challenge concludes in Tokyo’s Marunouchi district, home to Konica Minolta’s global headquarters.

Finley Worden, Business Administrator at Evolve Document Solutions, said: “I’m excited to reach places I’m yet to see in real life – and we’re already planning some themed dress-up days and food tastings along the way. It makes coming to work even more fun.”

Updates from the challenge will be shared via the website https://www.evolvedocumentsolutions.co.uk/race-to-the-rising-sun/ and the company’s social media channels, with prizes planned at key milestones along the virtual route.