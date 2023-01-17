The Lancashire Post wants to shout about the best in on-the-job training and this year we are running our second Lancashire Post Apprenticeship Awards, sponsored by BAE Systems. The awards celebrate and recognise the hard working individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships, and how they shape our future. We are now open for entries across a variety of categories, and we are keen to hear from the many businesses and individuals in our region. Editor Nicola Adam said: “We want to recognise all of the efforts of the apprenticeship scheme - from the apprentices themselves to the wonderful training providers and employers who support them.”

The 2023 awards are being supported by Lancashire Skills Employment Hub, Blackpool and The Fylde College, Baxi Heating and Kepak Group. Our winners will be crowned at Preston North End Football Club, on Thursday 23rd March where guests will enjoy a drinks reception, four course meal, entertainment, as well as the awards.

All winners will be announced in the Lancashire Post on 30th March and on our website www.lep.co.uk Enter the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards online at: www.lancashireapprenticeshipawards.co.uk Nominations are now open, closing date for nominations is midnight Friday February 3, 2023. For more information contact the Events Team on 07786 060702.

There are 14 categories:

SME Apprentice Employer of the Year: Sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College: Open to a business with up to 249 employees offering apprenticeships.

Large Business Employer of the Year: Sponsored by Baxi Heating. Open to a business with 250+ employees offering apprenticeship.

Diversity & Inclusion Programme: Open to employers who embrace equality and diversity in their apprenticeship programme. We are searching for the excellent commitment an employee has made to actively develop an inclusive workplace for apprenticeships – where fairness, respect, equality, dignity, and autonomy are at the forefront of their values and promoted as part of their everyday goals and behaviour.

Training Provider/Programme of the Year: Sponsored by Kepak Group The winner of this category can be a college, organisation or business that provides apprenticeship training courses.

Mentor of the Year: Sponsored by Electricity North West. This category is for an individual who has helped and inspired apprentices in the first steps in their careers. Mentors can be the line manager or someone within the organisation that has contributed to the individual’s development. Entries should be completed by either the apprentice and/or mentor.

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: Sponsored by Lancashire Skills Employment Hub. Open to apprentices who are studying level 2 qualifications (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Advanced Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices who are studying level 3 qualifications (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Higher Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices who are studying level 4 or above qualifications. Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Degree Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices who are studying level 6 or above. (equivalent to a degree). Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices working within either the Health or Public Service Sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.and have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: Sponsored by VEKA Group. Open to apprentices working within the Engineering or Manufacturing sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider. Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

Construction/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices working within the Construction/Development or Manufacturing sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider. Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices working within the Business Professional sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider. and have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year: Sponsored by BAE Systems.Open to apprentices working within either the IT or Digital Marketing Sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider and have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

A word from our sponsor: BAE Systems

We’re delighted to be supporting the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards in 2023. BAE Systems has a longstanding and respected apprenticeship and graduate programme that is well known across the region which bridges the gap between education and work, providing on-the-job training from our experienced professionals, funded qualifications and a full-time salary.

Our apprenticeships ensure we retain, and continue to improve our critical capabilities, whilst also playing a part in securing the future of Lancashire’s young people. We have recently doubled the type of apprenticeship programmes that we offer, including options to study up to degree and masters levels. Every one of these programmes provides the strongest start to what we hope will be a long career with us. The wide range of opportunities means that whether someone is a school or college leaver, looking for their first job or looking to retrain, there’s a role suitable for everyone. In 2023 we will be taking on 1,415 new apprentices, the majority of which will be in Lancashire. BAE Systems invests approximately £100m in education, skills and early careers activities in the UK annually and currently has almost 4,300 apprentices and graduates in training across its UK businesses, equivalent to more than 10% of its 35,000 strong UK workforce.

Around 95% of apprentice trainees complete their apprenticeship with BAE Systems and go on to secure full time employment with the Company. BAE Systems apprenticeship programme is rated Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ and the Company recently ranked in the Top 10 of the Department for Education’s Apprenticeship Employers and Top 25 for The Times’ Graduate Employers.