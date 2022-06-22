Limitless Public Relations has extended its reach in Europe with Germany-based PR specialist Christiane Tupac-Yupanqui joining the Cross Street, Preston and Blackburn-based agency as an overseas associate.

Christiane’s first project for the specialist public relations agency will be to provide PR support for client Northern Industrial, which has recently launched a new site in Germany.

With 20 years’ PR experience, Christiane specialises in the motion, drives and automation sectors. A trained translator, she provides trade PR and online media relations in Germany and a number of other non-English speaking countries around the world.

Christiane Tupac-Yupanqui who has joined Lancashire PR firm Limitless to work in Germany

Limitless director Greg Wilson said: “We are very pleased to have Christiane working with us in support of Northern Industrial and look forward to working with her on further accounts in the future.

“One of the actual upsides of the pandemic has been the increased adoption of communication technologies, largely underutilised before, which enable the swift and lean cooperation between team members based on expertise rather than geography, the latter being now largely irrelevant.

“We intend to keep expanding our active roster further across the UK and overseas to enable us to provide PR expertise at the highest level, whatever the brief, whenever and wherever it’s needed.”