Lancashire businessman Robin Bamford has put his iconic "Erection Cottage" up for rent. Yes, you read that right, and no, this isn't a headline from the annals of humor; it's a real estate reality.

This 100-year-old gem, cheekily nestled on Dick Lane in Brinscall village, is now the talk of the town, and for good reason. Robin Bamford bought the property five years ago for a modest £130,000. Since then, he's lovingly refurbished it and is ready to let others bask in the glory of "Erection Cottage."

Robin, with a straight face that would make even the most seasoned poker player envious, announced this monumental rental opportunity. In a listing accompanied by a series of jaw-dropping pictures, he wrote: "Beautiful iconic ‘Erection Cottage’ goes up for rent from October 1."

Erection Cottage on Dick Lane.

We're not sure if this is a housing listing or an invitation to join a secret society of pun enthusiasts!

For those of you eager to witness the majesty of "Erection Cottage" in all its glory, Robin Bamford is inviting you to contact him for an immediate viewing. You might want to call quickly because we hear that this property has already generated quite a bit of interest, and competition is stiff (pun intended).

Additional details about this "uplifting" residence can be found on Robin's Facebook Marketplace listing.

The kitchen at Erection Cottage is beautiful and large in size.

The cottage boasts views of rolling hills, a feature that's bound to make your heart race as you take in the breathtaking scenery. Inside, you'll find original wooden beams that add a rustic charm, a walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom, a stone fireplace to keep you warm on those chilly nights, and off-street parking (because nobody likes parallel parking).

And let's not forget a large-in-size kitchen with full mod-cons, including a microwave, oven, and dishwasher. Because, let's face it, who has time to do the dishes when you're living in a house as iconic as "Erection Cottage"?

So, if you're ready to take your housing game to new heights, look no further. "Erection Cottage" is here to prove that not all real estate listings are created equal. In the world of quirky property names, this one certainly stands tall.

We wish all the prospective tenants the best of luck, and may your days in "Erection Cottage" be nothing short of uplifting!