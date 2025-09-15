Envirovue bolsters growth with new hires and office expansion

Waste management and technology specialist business, Envirovue, has opened a new office and expanded its workforce across the country as it continues to deliver ambitious growth plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lancashire-headquartered firm offers end-to-end waste management services, taking a technology led approach to ensure sustainability and cost effectiveness for customers through reuse and recycling strategies.

This month the business has welcomed a number of new appointments across England and Wales, further strengthening its operational, client service and management functions. The new roles span key regions including the North West, the South Coast and Cardiff, ensuring Envirovue is well positioned to support its growing national customer base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of its ongoing expansion, the waste specialist has also opened a new office on the South Coast to support its ongoing contract with Southern Water under a £550 million framework, announced earlier this year.

Envirovue, new hires

The office expansion will create a base for the team to deliver innovative waste solutions across Southern Water’s extensive service area, which includes the management of 365 wastewater treatment works and 89 water treatment sites.

Since last year, Envirovue has grown its team by 58 percent and is continuing to expand. The technology-driven waste management specialist has this year welcomed six new customers and is forecasting a 100 percent increase in business by the end of the next financial year.

Commenting on her appointment, Emily Handstock, said: “I am delighted to join Envirovue at such a pivotal stage in its growth. The company’s strong ethos, collaborative culture and commitment to innovation are extremely appealing. I look forward to contributing to our mission of reducing waste nationwide through advanced, technology-led solutions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the team recorded a 98 percent employee satisfaction rate and celebrated with a team building weekend.

Emily Handstock

Emma Cooke, Operations Manager at Envirovue added: “It’s great to align our headcount with the increasing scale and complexity of our contracts. This growth is underpinned by the opening of our new office on the South Coast, which will provide dedicated support for Southern Water and extend our service reach across a customer base of more than 4.7 million wastewater users.

“By investing in both infrastructure and talent, we are enhancing our capacity to deliver measurable efficiencies, sustainable waste solutions and long-term value to clients.”

To find out more please visit: www.envirovue.io