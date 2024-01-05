Entire contents of Preston Debenhams in Fishergate Centre to be auctioned off
Everything must go! Take a look around the vacant store - what would you bid on?
The entire contents of Preston's Debenhams store in the Fishergate Centre is being auctioned off, with bidding taking place on hundreds of unique items.
NCM Auctions has been tasked with selling all of the contents which remain inside the department store following its closure in May 2021.
Everything is up for grabs - from till points, display cases, mannequins, kitchen equipment and even a 'hanging clothing conveyor system'.
Bidding has already started with a total of 171 lots going under the hammer before the auction ends at 1pm on January 10.
Other listed items include clothing rails, display units, light fixtures, shelfing trolleys, safes, Christmas decorations, and much more.