Entire contents of Preston Debenhams in Fishergate Centre to be auctioned off

Everything must go! Take a look around the vacant store - what would you bid on?

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 5th Jan 2024, 16:05 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 16:18 GMT

The entire contents of Preston's Debenhams store in the Fishergate Centre is being auctioned off, with bidding taking place on hundreds of unique items.

NCM Auctions has been tasked with selling all of the contents which remain inside the department store following its closure in May 2021.

Listed items include mannequins, clothing rails, display units, light fixtures, shelfing trolleys, safes and Christmas decorations.
Bidding has already started with a total of 171 lots going under the hammer before the auction ends at 1pm on January 10.
Everything is up for grabs - from till points, display cases, mannequins, kitchen equipment and even a 'hanging clothing conveyor system'.

Other listed items include clothing rails, display units, light fixtures, shelfing trolleys, safes, Christmas decorations, and much more.

You can view all the auction lots in detail here.

