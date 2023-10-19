Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Good Networking’ is a new monthly networking event created by the enteprising duo that takes place on the last Thursday of each month. It encourages Ribble Valley women to connect, collaborate, and share opportunities.

An antidote to corporate networking, Good Networking is designed to feel more like a girls’ night out, with attendees handed a free glass of prosecco on arrival and introduced to likeminded women in a relaxed and informal environment.

Business partners Ali King and Gaby Marsden have launched a new event to change how women do business.

Good Networking is part of Good Business, an online membership community for female business owners run by Ali (42) and Gaby who is 32.

Both are working mums running two businesses each. Gaby founded the online community in 2019, and, after meeting Ali online on Instagram during the pandemic, they joined forces.

Gaby said: “ We invite women of all ages, all types of businesses, and all walks of life to join us for an evening of connection, inspiration, and support.

Ali added: "So many women are intimidated by traditional networking because it feels forced, salesy, and pressurised. We wanted to create a space that felt the exact opposite: we’re your work friends, your cheerleaders and you can bring your full self and be understood and supported.”

The next event takes place on Thursday next week ( October 26th) from 7pm to 9pm at Escape Coffee and Cocktails in Clitheroe.