Enterprise Vision Awards Announce Record-Breaking 161 Finalists for 2024
The Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAs), the UK's largest business awards dedicated solely to women, have announced a record-breaking 161 finalists for this year’s ceremony. These trailblazers and powerhouses are not just leaders in their fields but also serve as strong female role models, inspiring the next generation and encouraging more women to venture into entrepreneurship.
A remarkable forty-three finalists from Lancashire are setting the standard for business excellence. The impressive array of businesses includes sustainability champions, a historic country estate, roof safety product innovators, a farm education centre, purveyors of delicious food, professional services, health and wellbeing experts, retailers, a public speaking coach, and invaluable social enterprises.
Coral Horn, founder of the EVAs, said, “Every year, we discover women leading innovative and impactful businesses, from home-based ventures to global brands. This year’s entrants took their applications to another level. After much deliberation, we decided to introduce an exciting new category, the ‘One To Watch,’ to feature the rising stars in the business world.”
One of the evening’s highlights will be the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award, sponsored by NatWest. All finalists are eligible for this award, which recognizes extraordinary contributions and accomplishments in business.
Heather Waters, Regional Enterprise Manager at NatWest, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “We are proud to have been a sponsoring partner of the Enterprise Vision Awards over the last eleven years and once again, this shortlist showcases the incredible talent, energy and potential of female-led businesses. Women’s entrepreneurship is crucial to the success of the UK economy and these awards help to shine a light on the talent that is based here and the opportunities that exist. Importantly, the awards also present an opportunity to showcase that success – and let others hear these inspirational story. Every nominee, finalist and winner should be proud of their achievements.”
The next stage in the awards process involves an interview with an independent panel of judges followed by a public vote and lively social media #EVAS2024 campaign.
Sponsor of the Scale Up Award, Laura Weldon of Studio.LWD said "We're thrilled to be sponsoring the Scale-Up Award, celebrating dynamic female entrepreneurs driving innovation and growth in the business world."
Marking their 13th anniversary, the awards will culminate in a dazzling ceremony on Friday, 27 September, at the iconic Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens in Blackpool.
Don’t miss your chance to be part of this inspiring event! For more information on the full list of finalists and to book your tickets, please visit the Enterprise Vision Awards website atwww.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk.
You can see the full list of Lancashire Finalists here:
· Abigayle Clayton-Grimshaw and Sophie Birtwell - House of Clarity (One To Watch)
· Alice Potter - AJP Social Studio (One To Watch)
· Angela Heaney – Surpro (Diverse Business)
· Ashley Walker - HSE Advice UK (Professional Services)
· Becky Toal – Crowberry Consulting (Best Business)
· Breda Murphy - Breda Murphy Food Services (Family Business)
· Carol Nuttall - Adlington Law (Employer)
· Caroline Cosh - Clifton Homecare (Employer)
· Celia Gaze - The Wellbeing Farm (Hospitality Industry)
· Dani Wallace – IATQB (Best Business)
· Eileen Vizard - Energy Ace (Scale Up)
· Elaine Smith - Lancashire Farm Education Centre (Diverse Business)
· Eleanor Postlethwaite - Photo Baby (Creative Industry)
· Emma Last - Progressive Minds Associates (Training & Coaching)
· Giselle Williams - AST Hampsons (Employer)
· Helen Clayton - PM+M (Employer)
· Laura and Emily Leyland - Fresh Perspective Resources (Scale Up)
· Laura Beckford - Supernova Living (Health & Wellbeing)
· Laura Crowther - The Busy Food Company (Hospitality Industry)
· Laura Grogan, Natalie McLoughlin, Stefanie Wright and Emily Simpson - The Bridal School (One To Watch)
· Lisa Brady - Perfect Recruitment (Family Business)
· Lisa Mousley - Chic Boutique Travel (Customer Services)
· Louise Monk - Everything Retreat (Hospitality Industry)
· Lucy Arthurs – Leighton Hall Estate (Best Business)
· Lydia Read-Potter - BookSmart Accounting (Professional Services)
· Lyndsay Fahey - Rainbow Hub (Not For Profit)
· Melissa Worrall - The 8th Sign (Retail Business)
· Nadya Parveen - Bluebird Care Burnley and Pendle (Family Business)
· Natasha Langthorne and Natalie Crank - HEIR Salon and Education (Employer)
· Rachael Foster - Short But Sweet (Hospitality Industry)
· Rebecca Hoogerwerf - RKMS Group (Family Business)
· Sarah Fletcher - Unlocking Possibilities (Training & Coaching)
· Sarah Griffin - Smile Mediation (Diverse Business)
· Sarah Rimmer - Secure Assure (Family Business)
· Stacie Batterham - Flourish Finance (Customer Services)
· Tracey Bush - One Fylde (Inspirational Woman)
· Vicki Murray - Brickhouse Farm Cottages (Hospitality Industry)
