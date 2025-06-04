Engineering recruiters NRL receive double nomination in the Recruiter Awards 2025

NRL, known for providing technical and engineering recruitment solutions, have been named twice on the Recruiter Awards 2025 shortlist.

The company, which operates both in the UK and overseas, has been nominated in the Best Engineering Recruitment Agency and Recruitment Company of the Year (50-99 employees) categories. It’s the second year in a row NRL has been named a finalist in the two categories, having impressed the judges with their compliance-led recruitment solutions.

Heavily featured in this year’s submissions was the development of the NRL Group’s first social value report in 2024, which detailed the community outreach activities colleagues had undertaken. This included mentoring through Science, Technology, and Mathematics (STEM) initiatives as well as working with local schools and colleges to champion careers in the engineering sector. Focusing on why NRL is one of the leading recruitment companies in the UK, details were shared of employee training and career development programmes, as well as how the business is supporting the welfare of colleagues with Mental Health First Aiders and 1-2-1 financial wellbeing coaches. When asked about the strategic growth of their business, their continued focus on developing workforce solutions to meet the net zero energy transition challenge is resulting in growth both in the UK and internationally.

The Recruiter Awards are amongst the most sought-after accolades in the industry, with recruitment businesses and suppliers attempting to secure coveted finalist positions. Discussing the Recruiter Awards shortlist, CEO David Redmayne credited the colleagues within the business.

“We’re not able to receive shortlist nominations for awards such as these without the people across our business who are delivering our services to clients and candidates, whilst helping us continue to innovate.

We’ve operated for over 40 years, and maintain long-lasting relationships with our clients, so it’s fantastic to be recognised alongside the best in the recruitment industry. Our colleagues play an instrumental role in developing client partnerships, and we’re pleased to uphold high employee retention rates.

Reaching the finals again in two categories at the Recruiter Awards is thanks to their continued commitment.”

The winners of the Recruiter Awards 2025 will be revealed at a ceremony in London on Thursday 18 September 2025, with colleagues from NRL representing the business.