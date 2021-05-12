End of an era as Preston's Debenhams store closes for the final time

The store- of the the largest in Preston - has been running knockdown price sales for the last month in anticipation for the closure, after the company went into administration last year.

The Debenhams brand and website were sold to online retailer Boohoo for £55m in January, but not the company's shops.

It brings to an end Debenhams’ 242 years of trading on the British high street but it will still have a presence online.

1. The company announced a £491 million pre-tax loss in 2018 and by April of 2019, the retail giant entered administration and delisted from the stock market. It undertook a major restructuring, but went into liquidation in 2020.

2. Debenhams has operated out of the Fishergate Centre since the mid-1980s. Now the shop is empty.

3. The company traces its roots back to 1778 when William Clark opened a shop in London's West End, selling fabrics, bonnets and parasols.

4. The last shoppers queue at the tills. By 1950, Debenhams was the largest department store group in the UK, owning 84 companies and 110 stores.