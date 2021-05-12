End of an era as Preston's Debenhams store closes for the final time
Debenhams in Preston will close today for the final time at 5pm.
The store- of the the largest in Preston - has been running knockdown price sales for the last month in anticipation for the closure, after the company went into administration last year.
The Debenhams brand and website were sold to online retailer Boohoo for £55m in January, but not the company's shops.
It brings to an end Debenhams’ 242 years of trading on the British high street but it will still have a presence online.
