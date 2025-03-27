Elan adapts to cater for local need in Darwen

Six new homes at a development in Lower Darwen have sold in as many weeks.

Elan Homes has seen an increase in enquiries, leading to a flurry of sales of new homes at its Tower Gardens development on Milking Lane.

It anticipates that will continue following a successful replan to alter the housing mix to cater to local housing need.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “There’s been an improvement in the housing market in the Blackburn with Darwen area in recent weeks. This has in part been fuelled by people with a house to sell now being sold subject to contract starting to look for their next home and being keen to move before new stamp duty rates come into play. As a result, we’ve seen an increase in enquiries from people looking for a new home in Darwen, leading to six sales in as many weeks. The majority of our purchasers are already living in the area and feedback is our homes are competitively priced in comparison to other new build homes nearby.

An example of the four-bedroom Southwold from Elan Homes, a similar property is available at Tower Gardens, Darwen

“It’s important to remember that a number of previous attempts to develop this land stalled before Elan acquired the site, plus the housing market and the wider economy are in a very different place now to when our original plans were approved in late 2021. The first phase of the development consists of three and four-bedroom homes and in response to local housing need we’ve replanned the second phase to offer a wider mix of properties, including two and three-bedroom designs. We’ve also introduced a range of tailored measures to help buyers including part exchange or a deposit contribution.”

Current availability at Tower Gardens includes a three-bedroom semi-detached Malham style property, priced from £224,995, with a choice of four-bedroom detached designs priced from £299,995.

They feature stylish kitchens, fitted with integrated appliances, sleek modern bathrooms and a host of energy efficient features designed to help the environment while keeping utility bills low.

Prices and a launch date for the two and three-bedroom homes on the second phase are to be confirmed. Potential purchasers interested in those properties are encouraged to register their interest via the website.

Once complete, Tower Gardens will feature 83 new homes.

Ideally placed between Darwen and Blackburn, the location has broad appeal. Lower Darwen Primary School is close by, making it an ideal base for families.

There are also plenty of opportunities to explore the outdoors including Bold Venture Park and Jubilee Tower, which inspired the development name.

The show home and sales centre at Tower Gardens are open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm. For more information see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/tower-gardens.