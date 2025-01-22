Dr Marks Vitamins wins FOUR Wellness from Within Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire company, Dr Marks, a supplier of UK manufactured health supplements formulated and used by trusted doctors, has recently won four major awards at the annual Wellness from Within Awards for their Immune Support, Over 50s, Triple B12 and Triple Magnesium vitamin supplements.

The Wellness from Within Awards in the UK celebrate the fantastic range of supplements available on the market today and help consumers understand which supplement is best for their needs.

Dr Mark Wilshere, Director at Dr Marks said, “We are absolutely delighted to have won these awards, it is confirmation that our vitamins are really making a difference. As doctors, we could see the UK market for supplements is over saturated with poor quality products and manufacturers with no scientific basis. The Dr Marks high-quality supplements we produce and supply, are crucial to fill existing and worsening UK nutritional deficiencies that have been evidenced, they improve health in that we do not add any chemicals or additives that have no direct benefit, unlike many brands, but also high strength, regulated and manufactured to high standards.”

The four awards are:

Silver for Dr Marks Immune Support in the Best for Immunity category

Silver for Dr Marks Over 50’s Multivitamin in the Best Multi Vitamin category

Bronze for Dr Marks Triple B12 in the Best Individual Vitamin category

Bronze for Dr Marks Triple Magnesium in the Best Individual Vitamin category

Dr Marks is a range of high-quality vitamin and mineral supplements, with higher safe doses for a healthy and balanced lifestyle, formulated and produced in the UK by trusted doctors using scientific evidence and guidance.

To try the Dr Marks supplements yourself and see the benefits of good health and nutrition by trusted doctors, visit https://drmarks.co.uk/