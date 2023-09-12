Imagine waking up to the gentle sway of the water, the soothing sounds of nature, and the freedom to chart your own course each day.

Kurt Hedley, from Garstang, listed the floating haven that could be your ticket to an entirely new way of life on Facebook market place allowing you to live your sailor dream for a reduced price of £42,500.

The boat named 'Malmo' has been fully renovated and stripped back to bare metal, rewired, replumbed and re-insulated while also coming with an Adastra Bluetooth built in speaker system.

The boat is a 38FT cruiser stern and currently sits on a private mooring in Garstang, but is listed here for sale to sail where ever you please.

Here are six pictures of the stunning vessel that could be yours.

Malmo The exterior has been blacked with a full new paint job including tinted windows for extra privacy, all which really shows the personality of this stunning boat.

Malmo The boat has been renovated to a very high standard using real oak and other high quality materials.

Malmo 'Malmo' has been fitted with a top of the range Squirrel log burner which gives a lovely, warm home like cosy feel.

Malmo The electrics are powered by a 3kw inverter, has a gas cooker and hob, full new boiler and a built in fridge.