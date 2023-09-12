News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights

Discover your new way of life aboard a newly renovated, reduced price boat

Imagine waking up to the gentle sway of the water, the soothing sounds of nature, and the freedom to chart your own course each day.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:13 BST

Kurt Hedley, from Garstang, listed the floating haven that could be your ticket to an entirely new way of life on Facebook market place allowing you to live your sailor dream for a reduced price of £42,500.

The boat named 'Malmo' has been fully renovated and stripped back to bare metal, rewired, replumbed and re-insulated while also coming with an Adastra Bluetooth built in speaker system.

The boat is a 38FT cruiser stern and currently sits on a private mooring in Garstang, but is listed here for sale to sail where ever you please.

Here are six pictures of the stunning vessel that could be yours.

The exterior has been blacked with a full new paint job including tinted windows for extra privacy, all which really shows the personality of this stunning boat.

1. Malmo

The exterior has been blacked with a full new paint job including tinted windows for extra privacy, all which really shows the personality of this stunning boat. Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
The boat has been renovated to a very high standard using real oak and other high quality materials.

2. Malmo

The boat has been renovated to a very high standard using real oak and other high quality materials. Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
'Malmo' has been fitted with a top of the range Squirrel log burner which gives a lovely, warm home like cosy feel.

3. Malmo

'Malmo' has been fitted with a top of the range Squirrel log burner which gives a lovely, warm home like cosy feel. Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
The electrics are powered by a 3kw inverter, has a gas cooker and hob, full new boiler and a built in fridge.

4. Malmo

The electrics are powered by a 3kw inverter, has a gas cooker and hob, full new boiler and a built in fridge. Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GarstangFacebook