Demolition of Butlers Cheese begins after Longridge industrial estate fire

Dozens of firefighters and 10 engines battled the blaze at the Shay Lane Industrial Estate after the office and packing site of Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses caught fire at around 9.30pm on Monday (November 6).
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 13th Nov 2023, 13:20 GMT
Now the demolition of the former cheese packing site begins after the devastating fire gutted the industrial unit.

No casualties were reported as a result of the incident that caused firefighters to work through the night with two aerial ladder platforms, a stinger appliance, drone unit, high-volume pump and a command unit dispatched to the scene to help bring the blaze under control.

