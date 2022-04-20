Ashton Services Group (ASG) said they were delighted with their “superb” Security Industry Association Approved Contractor Scheme audit score, which showed a 13-point improvement on the firm’s previous audits.

This has taken ASG to a total score of 136 out of a possible 145, putting them in the top 5 per cent of security service providers.

Bosses said the outstanding result highlighted the dedication to quality that ASG aspires to when it comes to the provision of security services across the UK.

Nick Atkinson of Ashton Services Group

On this occasion, the assigned SIA ACS auditor visited Middleton Shopping Centre, Mill Gate Shopping Centre, and also Victoria Shopping Centre.

Special mention was made of the work carried out before the audit. Preparation for the auditor’s visit was the most comprehensive and detailed that they had ever received and they paid tribute to the ASG team for the time and effort spent putting together the appropriate data and evidence for the audit.

The auditor also commented on the high score award of 94 per cent as a “very fair reflection and a very justifiable result”.

Nick Atkinson, ASG managing director said: “The audit could not have been completed without the successful participation of our security teams and clients, so a massive thank you to both! We’re extremely proud of the consistently high levels of service, our teams provide 365 days a year.

"Our security contractor teams are the definition of quality and second to none. Independent verification of our service provision is great for the business and all the individuals concerned”.

He added that the ASG board of directors were all extremely proud of the security teams and their hard work and diligence; achieving such a high score in the audit was the icing on the cake and a marvellous team achievement.