Debenhams reveals when Preston store will close for good

The latest announcement comes after the retailer revealed its branches in the Houndshill Shopping Centre, Blackpool, and Wigan's Grand Arcade will shut on May 8.

Shoppers will find up to 80 per cent off all fashion and home and up to 70 per cent off beauty and fragrance while stocks last, the retailer announced.

The famous Debenhams brand and website were sold to online retailer Boohoo in January, but not the company's shops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston Debenhams store at the Fishergate Shopping Centre

A spokesperson for Debenhams said: “We are now heading into the final days of our closing down sale and this is the very last chance for our customers to take advantage of some

incredible deals.

"With up to 80 per cent off across our remaining stores, customers are urged to shop now while stocks last.

"Over the next 10 days, Debenhams will close its doors on the high street for the final time in its 242 year history.

"Our sincere thanks go out to all of our colleagues and customers who have joined us on this journey.

"We hope to see you all one last time in stores before we say a final goodbye to the UK high street.”