Deadline to fix 'huge' sinkhole in Longridge missed as emergency sewage works continue to affect businesses

Local residents began facing difficulties with diversion traffic and businesses saw a huge drop in custom after a sinkhole opened up in Longridge on July 20.

What first appeared as a sinkhole soon became a bigger issue, as United Utilities were called out to fix a burst sewer pipe beneath the ground.

The Post was informed that works were set to be wrapped up by last Friday, August 13, but it has emerged that the closure still remains in place at the site with workmen still fixing the problem.

'Complex' works are still being carried out on the collapsed sewer pipe

Earlier this month, businesses spoke to the Lancashire Post about the temporary works and the impact it was having on their trade, with Kake shop owner Ashley Noblett saying it was 'crippling' her new bakery business that opened in lockdown.

And the staff at G Rowles Butchers, also on Inglewhite Road, have remained determined to seek compensation as the road works enter their fifth week.

A spokesperson for the butchers said: "The roadworks are still here and there is still a huge hole in the ground. We haven't heard anything apart from hearsay from the workmen, with some saying it should be done by this Wednesday and others telling us it will still be a couple of weeks.

"It has been so frustrating for us, it is dreadful and nothing seems to be moving along or getting anywhere. It is taking so much longer than we thought or than we were told.

Road closures and diversions have been in place for almost five weeks

"There have been workmen there every day and on weekends, but we are still no nearer to finding out when things will go back to normal. Our business is still quiet."

The sinkhole first began to open up on July 20 on Inglewhite Road, Longridge, forcing the council to instruct an emergency closure which was expected to only last a few short days, once the depression had been refilled.

But United Utilities workmen were called out after it transpired that the sinkhole opened up as a result of a complex sewer collapse five metres below ground.

A United Utilities spokesperson said: “We’d like to apologise to residents and motorists impacted by our work to complete a complex repair to a damaged sewer pipe on Inglewhite Road in Longridge.

“The location of the pipe in the middle of the road, and five metres underground, has required specialist planning and equipment.

“We have also sent a camera along the sewer to make sure we repair any other defects while we’re on site.

“Our engineers have been working around the clock and at weekends to complete this repair as fast as they can so that the road can be reopened. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”