C&W Berry Trade Show Celebrates a Milestone 20th Anniversary

Celebrating two decades of industry connection, innovation and excellence, the 2025 C&W Berry Trade Show is set to be one of the most anticipated events in the UK construction and building supplies calendar. Celebrating 20 Years of Industry Excellence

Back in 2004, C&W Berry marked its 50th anniversary with a week-long series of special events. Originally intended as a one-off celebration, the success of that week sparked something far more lasting. The overwhelmingly positive feedback laid the foundation for what would evolve into one of the most highly regarded trade shows in the industry.

Despite a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has since grown in scale and reputation. This year’s event marks the 20th anniversary of the very first show, a major milestone for both C&W Berry and the trade community it brings together.

On the 9th, 10th & 11th of September, the Leyland site will once again be transformed into a lively hub of activity, connection, and product discovery. Over 130 of the construction industry’s leading brands will be on site, showcasing their latest ranges, running live demonstrations, and offering expert advice face to face.

FloPlast Stand

Big Names, New Faces, and Hands-On Innovation

As well as welcoming back some of the most hotly anticipated names such as Bosch Professional Power Tools, Makita, Snickers Workwear, DeWALT, Draper Tools and Regatta Professional, we’re also excited to introduce several first-time exhibitors. These include Q4 Bathrooms, Sime Heating Systems, SPAX Screws & Fixings and TED Digital – giving attendees even more reason to visit.

Live demonstrations will run throughout the event from brands including Sika Everbuild, alongside product experiences from the likes of Hippo, Rockwool, Cure-It and Elite Garden Products. Whether you’re in the trade or a DIY enthusiast, there’s something for everyone.

Competitions, Giveaways and More

Kerakoll Stand

It wouldn’t be a true C&W Berry Trade Show without our daily competitions and giveaways. This year, visitors have the chance to win everything from a Fortnum & Mason hamper to a four-ball golf day at 59 Club.

Hear What Exhibitors Have to Say

The C&W Berry Trade Show has received glowing feedback from some of the industry’s biggest names.

“It’s one of the best trade shows we’ve ever been to,” said Rockwool.

BOSCH STAND

International Plywood added, “It’s by far and away the best trade show I’ve ever been to.”

And from Soudal: “What an amazing event. I can’t imagine anybody who’s associated with C&W Berry not being here.”

Don’t Miss the 2025 Trade Show

This year’s show is guaranteed to be a truly special event. Whether you’ve been before or it’s your first time, we’d love to see you there. With over 130 brands, hands-on demos, exciting new additions and a few surprises along the way, it’s an

unmissable experience for anyone in the trade.

The 2025 C&W Berry Trade Show takes place on the 9th, 10th & 11th September

from 7:30 to 15:00 at Main Sales Site on Golden Hill Lane

Join us and see why it’s the trade event everyone’s talking about.