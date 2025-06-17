CTI Digital appoints new CEO to drive innovation and growth

CTI Digital, the Lancashire-based full-service digital agency, has appointed Chris Burgess as its new Chief Executive Officer to lead its growth strategy and cement its position as the go-to partner for digital transformation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris brings over two decades of entrepreneurial and technological expertise to CTI Digital. He joins with a proven track record in delivering digital transformation for global organisations, including Credit Suisse, Transport for London and the Ministry of Defence. He has also founded and scaled several high-growth ventures in his previous role as CEO of Future Technology IP Ltd.

As part of the wider strategy to grow the business and solidify itself as a leading player in the UK's digital industry, Chris will lead CTI’s expansion in AI-driven services, including interactive and immersive experiences using AI, VR and AR technologies. He will also focus on deepening relationships across key sectors such as charity, higher education, tourism, membership organisations, andeCommerce, building on CTI’s work with clients including Chester Zoo, Mind, Little Greene, Polyflor, De Vere Hotels,and the University of West London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Wilkinson, Chairman of CTI Digital, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Chris Burgess as our new CEO. His entrepreneurial mindset, technical prowess, and ability to anticipate industry trends make him the ideal leader to elevate CTI Digital to new heights. With Chris in charge, we’re confident in our vision to become the premier partner for digital transformation in the UK, helping clients modernise, innovate, and grow.”

Chris Burgess

Under Chris’ leadership, CTI Digital is set to sharpen its core services, accelerate innovation efforts and introduce new initiatives to attract and retain top digital talent.

Chris Burgess, CEO at CTI Digital, said: “I am honoured to be joining CTI Digital at such a pivotal moment. Organisations across every sector are grappling with rapid digital change. Our role is to simplify that journey, using the best of design, data and emerging tech to deliver results that matter. The team’s focus on creativity, technology,and innovation resonates deeply with my own values, and I’m looking forward to working with them to push boundaries and deliver transformative digital experiences that help our clients to thrive.”

Founded in 2004, CTI Digital employs over 150 specialists across two North West offices and works with clients delivering strategic consultancy, website design and development, and digital marketing.