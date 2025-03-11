Crowberry Consulting's new SAAS partnership to create carbon footprints to full emission scopes launches

Crowberry Consulting Limited – enabling sustainable futures, has partnered up with Dubli- based Emerald Power, to help its clients on their journey to net carbon zero.

Crowberry Consulting in partnership with Emerald Power’s carbon accounting software, can now support businesses in the implementation of the platform, enabling them to report on Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

It is built around the GHG protocol and EU CSRD reporting framework, streamlining data collection, ensuring businesses are audit ready. It also supports the ability to achieve ISO 14068-1 and the data validation and collection exercise for ISO 14064-1.

For businesses wanting a competitive edge and to attract new customers, the carbon accounting platform is a must, it enables them to submit a carbon reduction plan and set realistic reduction targets that can follow science-based targets.

Becky Toal, CEO, Crowberry Consulting

Becky Toal, CEO, Crowberry Consulting said: “With businesses aiming for net zero by 2050 or before, it’s essential they understand their carbon footprint. With the accounting platform they no longer need to rely on spreadsheets and online calculations. They have better control of energy costs and carbon emissions, accessing their carbon footprint in real time twenty four hours a day.”

Crowberry Consulting has been enabling sustainable futures for more than twenty years. Supporting its clients with carbon reduction plans, carbon footprints and achieving carbon neutrality. They are approved BSI and SGS consultants, and work with clients to demonstrate their journey to net carbon zero. As many businesses now seek to achieve carbon neutrality on the pathway to net zero, they are subject matter experts to support this journey.

For more information about Crowberry Consulting and the carbon accounting platform please contact: 01257 231171 or visit the website.