Leyland based, Croston Park Nursing Home has received an overall “good” rating following an inspection by the Care and Quality Commission (CQC).

The care regulator, which conducts inspections across five key areas such as safety, effectiveness, compassion, responsiveness to individual needs, and management found that the home had improved on the previous inspection and received ‘good’ ratings across the board.

Operated by Park Lane Healthcare, the home has taken onboard several new initiatives to improve the previous rating of ‘requires improvement’ with the report stating that: “The provider completed an action plan after the last inspection to show what they would do and by when to improve. At this inspection we found improvements had been made.”

The team at Croston Park celebrate the CQC’s ‘good’ rating

During the visit, inspectors spoke with 16 members of staff, as well as four relatives with all of them speaking very highly of the service being provided. This was supported by a staff member stating in the report that: "Management are so supportive with staff. The morale with staff is so much better."

The report also found that: “People's needs, and choices were assessed before receiving support. Information from the local authority, people and their relatives were used to develop care plans and risk assessments.”

Alison Eden, manager at Croston Park said: “We are thrilled to have received a ‘good’ rating from the CQC.

“The hard work and dedication from the team has been instrumental in this achievement, and we remain devoted to providing the highest level of support and care to our residents.”

Chris Lane, a director at Park Lane Healthcare said: “I’d like to pay tribute to all the carers and management team at Croston Park who have worked incredibly hard to achieve this fantastic CQC result.

“All members of the team at Park Lane are committed to providing excellent care for all our residents and ensuring their time with us is an enjoyable and relaxing one.”