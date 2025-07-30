Couple bring authentic Thai flavours to Bury after being inspired by travelling

Bury-based restaurant Sawadee Thai Dining has secured £50k through the Start Up Loans programme, delivered by GC Business Finance (GCBF).

Founded by couple, Mylo Sedgley-Phillips and Ketsara Lumb, the idea for Sawadee Thai Dining was sparked after the pair spent three months travelling across Thailand. They were inspired by the vibrant dishes they tasted travelling, many of which are rarely found in the UK.

Ketsara, originally from Thailand, brings traditional cooking techniques to the kitchen and Mylo’s background in hospitality and sales helped turn their shared vision into a reality.

They set out to create a restaurant that offers truly traditional Thai cuisine, using authentic methods. The partners applied for and got the maximum £25,000 each of Start Up Loans, to refurbish a Ramsbottom-based premises and purchase essential equipment.

Mylo and Ketsara

Before opening, the couple worked with members of the Ramsbottom community to gain an understanding of local demand. They found that, while the town had a growing bar scene, there were fewer options for a diverse dining experience. Sawadee Thai Dining was created to fill that gap, offering a welcoming space with high-quality Thai food.

Since opening, the restaurant has achieved significant growth, delivering around five times its projected revenue within its first month. Much of this success has come through word of mouth, with the local community embracing the addition to the area.

Looking ahead, Mylo and Ketsara remain focused on growing the business even further, building a strong team, maintaining exceptional customer service, and ensuring every dish meets their high standards.

Mylo Sedgley-Phillips, Co-Founder of Sawadee Thai Dining, said: “Ketsara and I have dreamed of opening our own Thai restaurant for a long time, and when we found the perfect site in Ramsbottom we knew it was the right move. The Start Up Loan made starting the business easier, and John and the rest of the GCBF team were incredibly supportive throughout. The funding gave us the breathing room we needed to do things efficiently. We’ve already had lots of support from the local community, so I’m excited to continue growing our business.”

Alex Mearns, Head of Start Up Lending at GC Business Finance, said: “It’s been brilliant to support Mylo and Ketsara on their journey of turning their dream into a reality. Their commitment to bringing truly authentic Thai food to Ramsbottom has helped them build Sawadee Thai Dining into a thriving business. They’re a great example of how the Start Up Loans programme supports entrepreneurs, giving them the support and guidance they need to achieve their goals.”

Delyth Edwards, Senior Network Manager for the North West at the British Business Bank, said: “The success of Mylo and Ketsara demonstrates how targeted funding can help entrepreneurs achieve their full potential. Sawadee Thai Dining has already made its mark in Ramsbottom, and we’re proud to have been part of its growth journey. I’m looking forward to seeing what the pair achieve next.”