County ambassador steps down from chairman's role at Marketing Lancashire

Lancashire businessman, Tony Attard OBE DL, is stepping down from his role as chairman of Marketing Lancashire after almost six years.

The founder chief executive of Burnley-based Panaz, had spearheaded the bid for Lancashire to be consider for UK City of Culture 2025, which last month did not make it to the final stage and together with the need to focus on his business following the 18 months of pandemic disruption, he has decided the time is right to stand aside ahead of the search for a new chairman.

His period of tenure also saw him instated as Deputy Lieutenant of Lancashire, followed by High Sheriff of Lancashire in 2018; that year he was also named Lancastrian of the Year at the BIBAs.

Tony said: “It has been my privilege to have served this great and historic county with a talented team within ML, and in partnership with the professional officers of the county.

"The work that has been undertaken was linked by a common bond of love for our county and a determination to demonstrate, nationally and internationally, that the county has a great deal to offer for work, as a place to live, study, invest in and to visit.

“I will always be a proud ambassador for Lancashire and believe that the county, with the right leadership and vision, has the potential to make great strides in growing the economy further for the benefit of the people who live here.

Marketing Lancashire chief executive, Rachel McQueen, who was appointed under Tony's tenure, said: “Tony has been a fantastic advocate for both Marketing Lancashire as an organisation and for Lancashire as a place.

"He has led the Board and the executive team through some impressive highs, including showcasing Lancashire at the Houses of Parliament on Lancashire Day in 2018, delivery of the first nationally funded campaign to attract international visitors to the county, the establishment of the Lancashire Ambassadors programme, launched by Andrew Flintoff at Samlesbury Hall, and Lancashire’s largest ever showcase at MIPIM, an international real estate conference, in March 2019.”

She thanked him for his work over the years and in the past 18 months of the pandemic in particular.

She added: "Tony has worked tirelessly to support the team through the unprecedented circumstances resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. Negotiating the challenges for his own business at the same time, he was always on hand with support and advice, willing to share his wealth of experience and for this we are genuinely grateful.