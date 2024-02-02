The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
1. Costa Coffe, St George's Shopping Centre, Preston, PR1 2NQ
Rated 5 on January 23.
2. Chun Cha, Victoria and Albert Buildings, Preston, PR1 2NJ
Rated 5 on January 17.
3. Broughton and District Club, Whittingham Lane, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5DA
Rated 5 on January 26.
4. The Ribble Lodge, Ribbleton Avenue, Preston, PR2 6RD
Rated 5 on January 25.