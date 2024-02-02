News you can trust since 1886
Costa, McDonald's, Subway, Creams Cafe: New food hygiene ratings given to 55 businesses in Lancashire

55 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 14:33 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 14:35 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Rated 5 on January 23.

1. Costa Coffe, St George's Shopping Centre, Preston, PR1 2NQ

Rated 5 on January 23.

Rated 5 on January 17.

2. Chun Cha, Victoria and Albert Buildings, Preston, PR1 2NJ

Rated 5 on January 17.

Rated 5 on January 26.

3. Broughton and District Club, Whittingham Lane, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5DA

Rated 5 on January 26.

Rated 5 on January 25.

4. The Ribble Lodge, Ribbleton Avenue, Preston, PR2 6RD

Rated 5 on January 25.

