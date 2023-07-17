News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Corpus Christi Catholic High School: 19 photos from their 2023 prom

Take a look at the fabulous photos from Corpus Christi Catholic High School’s 2023 prom.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 17th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST

The Fulwood school held their prom at Ferraris in Longridge on Wednesday, June 28, and it was described as “a very special occasion for staff to celebrate with pupils.”

A school spokesperson added: “Many parents, peers and well-wishers admired all the superbly tailored suits and designer dresses. Pupils arrived in a variety of vehicles included a Bentley, Porsche, Tesla, Range Rovers and even a HGV.”

Special note must go to pupils Derek Edogiawere and Adom Abaido for being voted Prom King and Queen.

Take a look at photos from the event

1. Coprus Christi's prom

Take a look at photos from the event Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Stylish arrival!

2. Corpus Christi's prom

Stylish arrival! Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Another couple arriving in style

3. Corpus Christi's prom

Another couple arriving in style Photo: submit

Photo Sales
A big group photo

4. Corpus Christi's prom

A big group photo Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:FulwoodHGVlongridgeTeslaPorsche