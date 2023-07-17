Corpus Christi Catholic High School: 19 photos from their 2023 prom
Take a look at the fabulous photos from Corpus Christi Catholic High School’s 2023 prom.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 17th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST
The Fulwood school held their prom at Ferraris in Longridge on Wednesday, June 28, and it was described as “a very special occasion for staff to celebrate with pupils.”
A school spokesperson added: “Many parents, peers and well-wishers admired all the superbly tailored suits and designer dresses. Pupils arrived in a variety of vehicles included a Bentley, Porsche, Tesla, Range Rovers and even a HGV.”
Special note must go to pupils Derek Edogiawere and Adom Abaido for being voted Prom King and Queen.
