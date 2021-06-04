Controversial Whitestake nursery application goes back before planning bosses

Brothers Paul and Richard Kenworthy, alongside their father John, want to turn the six-hectare Turbary House Nursery site off Chainhouse Lane, Whitestake into an area where there would be a petting farm, laser clay pigeon shooting, bazooka balls, mini jeep off-roading, as well as a 27-pitch touring caravan site and caravan storage.

The Kenworthys say the development would create around 10 jobs and would boost the local area, but some local residents have objected, claiming the proposals would have a detrimental impact on the openness and character of the Green Belt, caravans would create noise, and others are worried about "creeping industrialisation" of the land.

Brothers Richard and Paul Kenworthy

The plans had been recommended for approval by planning officers at South Ribble Council in March, but at the last minute, the decision making was delayed over concerns that an access track built to service the site was not part of the consultation.

Now the plans, with the inclusion of a retrospective reinstatement of a former track to access the site, will go back before the council's planning committee on June 10.

Officer Chris Sowerby has recommended the proposal is approved.

In a report, he states: "It is the view of officers that, on balance, the proposal would not have a greater impact on the openness of the Green Belt and constitutes an appropriate form of development in the Green Belt".

Derelict caravans on the site

He adds that the proposed development "would not be out of character with the local area and there are not highway safety issues associated with the proposal", and that "the inter-relationships with neighbours are considered to be acceptable, with the application proposing supplementary landscaping."