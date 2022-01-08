Controversial plan to turn "dishevelled pub" into apartments is recommended for approval

Owners of The Rose of Farington in Stanifield Lane, Farington, want to change the use from a drinking establishment to residential, including building an extension following demolition of an existing rear extension.

Planning officers at South Ribble Borough Council have recommended the plan for the "dishevelled" site is approved by councillors when the matter is discussed at a committee meeting on Thursday, January 13, despite objections from 10 people.

The pub is still trading

Objections include concerns over parking and traffic congestion in the area, noise, anti-social behaviour, improper use of bins attracting rats and a lack of gardens for residents.

One letter of support has been received, stating: "If (the) development is tasteful and upgrades the existing property it would be good to see it cared for again."

A report to the planning committee members states: "The proposal introduces domestic use into a primarily residential area, and an extension which would not compromise the existing parking provision, would relate well to the main building and which as part of the overall scheme would bring back into full use a dishevelled building.

"County Highways have fully assessed the application and have raised no objections to the proposed development in principle and subject to conditions.

"The proposed re-development of no 59 Stanifield Lane in officers opinion would therefore not impact unduly upon the amenity of neighbouring properties, the character and appearance of the area or highways safety and capacity."

They add that no statutory consultees have objected and the scheme meets all relevant planning policies.

Despite initial planning documents claiming the pub was closed, it is infact still operating.

In November, a spokesman for the pub told the Post: "The freehold of the pub is owned by someone else and they are applying for planning - we were made aware of this in advance.

"The pub is open and will remain open until any plans are approved and the freeholder wishes to proceed with any development."

Reasons for the application

In a statement to the council, Graham Anthony Associates, on behalf of Fylde Investments Ltd, said: "The Rose of Farington has been struggling commercial for a number of years and in accordance with the aims of both the development plan and the framework, this application seeks to revitalise the site.

"There are several reasons for this: increase in running costs, limited scope for developing income streams, individual drinking habits changing - socialising at home/garden.