Wyre smart fertiliser firm set to build seven-figure research centre

The new seven figure centre at Crow Hall Farmin Woodplumpton will allow the firm to grow crops under research conditions and discover ways to make them grow better.

Levity’s products help growers throughout the world produce larger and more resilient yields across crops such as potatoes; strawberries, avocados, bananas, oranges, wheat, rice and tomatoes.

The company has seen significant growth in export markets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the new Levity Crop Science research centre should look

David Marks, co-managing director, Levity CropScience, said: “We are delighted to receive planning permission for this seven-figure investment, for three large research greenhouses and three research laboratories in one block plus the conversion of the old 17th Century barn into our Head Office, modern offices and a much needed space for showcasing our technology to farmers and customers.

"Once completed, this facility will be world class and the best smart fertiliser research facility in Europe for developing more advanced fertiliser products.

“The facility will also create skilled research jobs, since we aim to employ additional researchers within the next year, and more management and admin staff for our Lancashire Head Office as we continue to meet unprecedented demand for our products.

“Our products are now distributed in North America, South America, Africa, Far East, Middle East and Australasia. A fantastic Northern Powerhouse success story.”