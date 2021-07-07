World Chocolate Day 2021: These are the some of the best independent choccy shops in Lancashire

So we've taken a look at some of the best places to get your chocolate fix in the region
1.
Bowland Chocolate Limited, Chapel Street, Slaidburn, Clitheroe Set up in 2014 by Angela Anderton from her gift shop in Slaidburn, Bowland Chocolate Company has been creating delicious chocolates and treats for customers across the Lancashire area using a range of fabulous Belgian chocolate and locally produced fresh cream. All products are made at their little kitchen unit in Slaidburn and are available for sale from the gift shop, Vanilla Angel.
2.
Choc Amour, Cedar Farm, Mawdesley Choc Amour’s journey began at farmers markets and food festivals across the county and with a small shop unit at Botany Bay, Chorley. Fast forward to 2020 and they have their a chocolate studio and shop at Cedar Farm in Mawdesley. The dream was always to bring delicious chocolate with surprising and intriguing flavour combinations to Lancashire and beyond.
3.
Chocobella Luxury Chocolate and Gift Shop, Chapel Street, Chorley The Garside family opened Chocobella, a luxury chocolate and gift shop, in 2014. They are passionate about luxury chocolate, unique gifts and keeping their local town and community vibrant. Vic is the creative one. She had a dream and a vision. She loves window displays, shop displays, researching exciting new products including amazing new chocolates and gifts for all occasions. Vic is supported by Lyn and Lauren and together they weave their magic to bring great tasting chocolate to the masses. Visit their website at https://www.chocobella.co.uk/ or better yet visit them in store.
4.
Rivington Chocolates, George Street, Horwich Rivington Chocolates was started in 2014 by Chris and Christine. Working from their kitchen, making small batches of chocolates for each event, their chocolates are freshly prepared and crafted by hand using Callebaut Chocolate made from sustainably grown cocoa beans. They often use local ingredients, as well as experimenting with more unusual flavours. You can find them regularly at Hoghton Tower Farmers Market and also at Cuerden Valley Farmers Market. And you can buy directly from them online via their website https://www.rivingtonchocolates.co.uk/