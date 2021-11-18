Work has begun on the first building of its kind for ten years in Chorley

With a £15m investment, Astley View will open its doors to residents in early 2023 and aims to provide residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as create 130 new career opportunities.

Spanning three floors on Euxton Lane, residents will be able to enjoy spacious bedrooms featuring en-suite wet rooms with luxurious assisted-bathing facilities, light and airy open lounges and dining areas, with upper-floor terraces providing easy access to enjoy outside space.

A computer graphics image of how Astley View will look

Evermore Care was founded 20 years ago and its latest build, Ashton Manor in Lancaster, opened in autumn 2020 and was named in the Carehome.co.uk Top 20 Care Home Awards 2021.

Evermore director Syd Coombes said: “We are delighted to have begun work on our new development in Chorley. Our ethos at Evermore is to deliver the highest standards of care, while providing a lively and stimulating place for our residents to call home.

"“Every part of Astley View has been designed with our residents’ care needs and experience at the

heart and I can’t wait to see it come together over the next 12 months.”