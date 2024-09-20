Winter Fuel Payment: heating allowance petition says MPs' expenses must be cut amid scrapped payments debate
They says expenses should be ‘redirected to support the Winter Fuel Payment’ ❄️
- Nearly 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for a reduction in MPs' expenses
- The petition was created in response to the Government's decision to means-test the Winter Fuel Allowance for pensioners
- Its creator argues that politicians’ expenses should be cut to support vulnerable pensioners
- Payments, once available to all pensioners, will be limited to those on pension credit or other means-tested benefits from this winter
- The Government claims the change is necessary to address a £22 billion deficit in public finances
- Around 10 million pensioners are expected to be affected