On Wednesday, we reported how the design of the 30-storey Lofthaus hotel and apartment tower, on the site of the old Foresters Hall in Great George Street, has gone to the city council this week seeking planning permission.

And new images show just what an impact it would have on the city centre landscape.

How the tower would look at night from Ringway (Image Providence Gate Ltd).

Here’s what you had to say….

“Great news. Build upwards instead of outwards. It might start looking like a city too,” Colin Thornborrow, Facebook

“Looks awful, and completely out of character. Affordable? And why another hotel- are the rest at full capacity?” Paul Harrison, Facebook

“Great a city needs more skyscrapers,” John Hutch, Facebook

How the new skyscraper would compare to other tall buildings

“Makes a change from the usual cinema and a bowling alley announcement. Preston the ten pin world champion,” Dale Hesketh, Facebook

“All for development in Preston but my word that looks awful, especially when it's replacing the wonderfully ornate (if not rather run down) Foresters Hall. With all the effort the owners of Plau, Market Street Social and others on Friargate are putting in to make it look attractive and vibrant again I feel this would be a big mistake,” Simon Gooch, Facebook

“Love the idea of a rooftop terrace bar. What preston is lacking. I would love an observation tower on the docks which needs to be more touristy,” Adam Kean, Facebook

“Should make some affordable apartments for local residents. Almost everything in Preston is just aimed at students. Apart from the outskirts of the city,” Martin Weaver, Facebook

“I’m not against it, indeed tall buildings can be an inspiration. However as the signature building it should have architectural presence about it. The image as it stands doesn’t,” Peter Delahunty, Facebook

“First thing we learned in architecture school was to consider the surroundings and local architecture before we start designing a new building. This hotel will suit Manchester or Liverpool, not Preston,” Flori Mitulescu, Facebook

“We could have been like York or Chester and preserved the history and had some shops,” Michele Clayton, Facebook