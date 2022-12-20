The shop in Market Walk has announced it will be shutting permanently, but has not confirmed a date for when the doors will close at this stage.

A noticed appeared on the shop window last week, saying ‘Store closing. All stock must go’.

It has not said whether there are plans to open another store elsewhere in Chorley or whether staff will be relocated to other branches in Lancashire.

The GAME store in Market Walk, Chorley is closing down

After it closes, the nearest GAME stores will be in Preston where it has two branches in St Georges Centre and Deepale Shopping Park.

Its high street competitor CEX also trades in Chorley, selling second hand video games, consoles, DVDs and accessories from its store in Chapel Street.

