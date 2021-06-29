Too Good to Go: Here's how I saved nearly £6 on fruit and veg at Morrisons

After doing a little research online and seeing some of the amazing results people have had, I finally decided to try the Too Good to Go app for the first time.

The Too Good To Go app works by letting you know which local cafes, restaurants, shops and supermarkets are set to throw away unsold food each day.

The food is sold at a discounted price, so shoppers can save themselves a small fortune on their grocery bill if they sign up to the app.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can't choose what you get from retailers though - instead, you book a "mystery box" full of whatever food the retailer doesn’t sell that day.

The bags can also sell out pretty quickly, with some retailers only reserving one or two bags per day.

Intrigued, I snagged myself a bag from my local Morrisons in Cleveleys for £3.09 and was pretty happy with the results.

All in all, my bag contained:

The Too Good To Go app works by letting you know which local cafes, restaurants, shops and supermarkets are set to throw away unsold food each day. (Photo by Pixabay)

- One sweetheart cabbage - 59p

- Two little gem lettuces: 85p

- One unripe mango: 95p

- A packet of button mushrooms: 99p

- One organic cucumber: £1

- Four large oranges - £1.65

- A punnet of grapes a punnet of strawberries: two for £3

Costing £9.03 if I had bought each item individually and they weren't on promotion, I saved £5.94 in total.

My concerns about receiving rotten produce were quickly dispelled when I eagerly opened the bag in the car park, with all of the items being perfectly edible despite being close to/ slightly over their best before date.

Receiving the bag was also hassle-free. I just had to turn up at the store at an allocated time, go to the customer service desk and show them the app with my confirmation number.

Once home, I quickly set about putting my haul to use, making strawberries and cream with homemade meringues, an orange drizzle cake, and a stir fry with the cabbage and button mushrooms.

One thing I thoroughly enjoyed about the experience was being able to get creative with the items I received, making recipes I wouldn't have tried otherwise.

If you're not into cooking, the app also offers discounted carveries, soft and alcoholic drinks from your local pub, and cakes and toasties from places such as Greggs and Costa.

Although I can't say whether every experience will be this good, I do think I would use the Too Good to Go app again in the future.

Not only did I save a little bit of money, but I also managed to save some food that would otherwise have been thrown away.

I also have to admit the discounted carvery is calling my name...

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.