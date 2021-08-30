This is why McDonald's Monopoly stickers are out-of-date and how you can still claim prizes

The fast-food giant relaunched its popular Monopoly game on Wednesday (August 25), giving Maccies fans the chance to win huge prizes - including a top prize of £100,000.

But some customers were left puzzled after peeling their stickers to find the claim-by dates for their prizes had already expired - three months ago!

Louise Roarke, from Chorley, said: "So Monopoly is back at McDonald's.....But Chorley are obviously using last year's cups because all prizes expired in May/June 2021.

Monopoly pieces are now valid from August 25 and expiry dates have been extended from May 4 to October 10, 2021. Pic: McDonald's

"No wonder no one from Chorley ever wins!"

Another customer quipped: “So when putting the codes in McDonalds are we also meant to buy a time machine?”

But not to worry. McDonald's says everything is still valid until later this year, with prizes redeemable until October.

Not surprisingly, the out-of-date stickers are due to coronavirus.

Prizes include cash, vouchers, free food and tech. Pic: McDonald’s

McDonald's said the Monopoly promotion was initially planned to return in March 2021, but it was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions and closures.

With over 200 million game pieces already printed and dated under "audited, secure processes", it was decided to keep the pre-printed pieces and continue with the game at a later date.

It means all game pieces will include incorrect expiry dates, so McDonald’s are urging customers to check the new dates below...

Pieces are now valid from August 25 and expiry dates have been extended from May 4 to October 10, 2021.

A spokesman for McDonald's said: "Packaging and Game Pieces printed prior to rescheduling couldn’t be securely reprinted in time, so new dates apply.

"Consumers must see mcdonalds.co.uk/monopoly/news or ask in restaurants to find details of all rescheduled enter-from/until dates and claim or redeem prizes-by dates."

You can visit the McDonald's website here to check your stickers and see whether they are still valid.