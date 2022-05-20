Real ale fans can enjoy a couple of snifters on board Blachpool's Heritage trams this summer

The Heritage Tram experience aims to bring history and real ale together for a unique cultural experience as visitors to Blackpool can now enjoy local craft ale in a memorable setting, on board an iconic Blackpool tram.

The new Real Ale Tour means that from June, guests will enjoy a scenic ride onboard a classic tram, taking in the scenery of Blackpool’s coastline whilst enjoying two bottles of ale brewed locally at the West Coast Rock Brewery.

One of the two ales served onboard is Crafty Conductor, an exclusive ale brewed and bottled especially for Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brew Room has opened on Church Street. Pictured are Robert Wynne with daughter Anna Wynne. It will be supplying ales for the new The new Real Ale Tour on the resort's heritage trams

West Coast Rock Brewery, based in Church Street at The Brew Room, is the only brewery pub of its kind set in the heart of the town. The pub itself has many stories to tell, including once being the home of Blackpool Football Club.

Customers have the option to visit the brewery after their Heritage Tram ride for a behind the scenes look at how the ales are made.

Emma Tingle, sales and events coordinator at Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours, said “Since 2019, I’ve been wanting to create a Real Ale Tour along with our own branded bottle and after a long three years, the time is finally here and we couldn’t be any more excited to launch this tour.

The Brew Room on Church Street

“It was always our aim to work with a local brewery for this and when West Coast Brewery accepted the offer to work with us to bring this tour to life, we were all delighted.

"What could be better than drinking a local Blackpool Ale on one of Blackpool’s beloved heritage trams?”

Robert Wynne, owner of the West Coast Rock Brewery said: "We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to be brewing a special beer for Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours. Blackpool heritage trams represent everything that is great about Blackpool, history, style and glamour. We hope our special locally brewed beers will make the trip even more special.

“Brewing was famous in Blackpool for 100 years, but the local brewery closed down over 50 years ago. We hope we have established a new brewing tradition right in the centre of town on Church Street at the iconic former Stanley Arms pub, now called the Brew Room."