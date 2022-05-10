This is the new man charged with piloting Blackpool Airport into the future

Steve Peters has joined the team from a previous role as Commercial Director-Asia Pacific and board member for an aviation servicing company at its UK head office in Hampshire.

Originally from New Zealand, Steve was surrounded by aviation throughout his childhood with many members of his family working as cabin crew or pilots for Air New Zealand. The company said this allowed him an early opportunity to climb aboard the early B737-200s and marvel at all the switches and dials.

His career break into aviation came in the UK in the early nineties with a corporate aircraft management company, where he was responsible for aircraft sales and acquisitions.

Steve Peters is the new managing director at Blackpool Airport

His extensive experience also includes aircraft management, remarketing and consultancy work, working with companies such as Japan Airlines and Mitsubishi Corporation in Tokyo, and establishing a flight simulator company back in New Zealand.

Steve also spent time as GM-Commercial for a general aviation aircraft manufacturer where he learnt the processes, procedures and regulatory requirements involved turning 2,500 individual parts into an eight seat aircraft.

His most recent role was with maintenance, repair and overhaul specialist Proptech Aero Ltd.

Blackpool Airport has seen a rise in general aviation and helicopter flight activity

Steve said: “The role at Blackpool Airport appeals on multiple fronts, not least the opportunity to work with the airport and Enterprise Zone teams to help realise aviation growth opportunities in aircraft operations and support.

"The first steps will be to fully understand the challenges and potential of the airport as a business, with a view to quickly establishing strategy around how the airport can grow over the next three to five years and developing the plans and timelines to deliver on that strategy.

“My partner and I are excited about the relocation and can’t wait to get settled on the Fylde Coast to start exploring the surrounding area and attractions, the local national parks and coastal walks, which will be chosen by ‘The Gurls’ – our two Border Collies.

"Taking in the atmosphere at Blackpool FC at Bloomfield Road is a must, as well as enjoying the arts and theatre, restaurants and village pubs in the area.”

Coun Gillian Campbell, chairman of Blackpool Airport Operations Ltd said: “After successfully transferring the CAA licences back under the control of the airport in November last year, the airport has been eagerly anticipating Steve’s appointment as the final piece of the puzzle to kick start the airport’s new independent journey, and we are delighted to welcome Steve to the team.