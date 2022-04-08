Nutrition Group, one of the fastest growing manufacturing companies in the North West, has released its full year financial figures for 2020/21 showing that its overall sales hit £24.1m – an increase of £5.3m on the previous year.

It is the second double digit percentage annual sales growth in two years for the Blackpool company. In 2019/20 it reported £18.8m sales, a 36.1 per cent rise.

With a 150- strong workforce, Nutrition Group specialises in manufacturing tablets, capsules and protein bars for the health supplements market.

Richard Greathead of Blackpool-based Nutrition Group

It supplies some of the world’s renowned nutrition brands. Its growing client base includes major vitamin brands and well-known online sports nutrition businesses and health food multiples.

The family-owned company has seen sales grow throughout the Covid-19 pandemic alongside a dramatic rise in demand for its immune system-boosting products.

The business, which was founded more than 25 years ago, currently produces two billion tablets and 500 million capsules a year.

Inside the Nutrition Group production facility

Earlier this year it featured in the North West Business Insider 100 Fastest Growing Manufacturers list as the magazine ranked the region’s top manufacturers by turnover growth over the last five years.

It has also received a supplier award from health food group Holland and Barrett for its work on a new own label range of protein bars.

In 2019 the business invested £3m in a state-of-the-art protein bar production line at its facility on Olympic Way, which has the capacity to make 50 million ‘energy bars’ a year.

AIf the total number of bars produced in the last 12 months was laid end-to-end, it would equal the length of Britain, some 603 miles!

Nutrition Group chief executive Richard Greathead said: “It has been another 12 months of sustained growth and development for the business in challenging times, thanks to the hard work and dedication of our workforce.

“They have shown a real commitment to excellence and the flexibility and resilience they have shown to face the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years has to be admired.

“Looking ahead, we’re seeing continuing strong orders throughout our vitamin supplement and healthy snacks divisions.

“Our programme of major investment in our production capability also continues to move forward, to ensure we remain at the forefront of our sector and are able to meet the needs of our clients."

“We feel that we are in a great position to take advantage of the continuing rising demand for our products, and we’re helped in that by the strong relationships we have built up with our clients over the years.”

He added: “We are also delighted to be recognised on the list of fastest growing manufacturers in the North West. It is a testament to our team and their relentless effort to deliver consistent quality and customer service.”