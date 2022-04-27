This 169 new homes site in Lancashire is set to go ahead after planning permission was granted

Redrow is extending its plans for new homes after receiving planning consent for a new site in Burscough.

The new phase will form an extension to the home builder’s development The Grange at Yew Tree Park, located on Liverpool Road South.

The 12.5-acre parcel of land will include 169 new homes, 59 of which will be affordable housing.

Redrow has won planning permission for 169 new homes near Burscough

As part of the planning agreement, Redrow will be making contributions to community infrastructure of more than £2m.

Featuring homes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection, which blends traditional Arts and Crafts inspired exteriors with contemporary interiors, the approved plans include a mix of one to five-bedroom designs.

Karl Longworth, land director for Redrow Lancashire said: “We are pleased to be extending our plans at Yew Tree Park having received planning consent in April.

“The Grange is one of our most popular developments, so we know these new properties will be a welcome addition.”

As with the majority of Redrow developments, open green space, new wildlife habitats, local walks and scenic views were at the forefront of plans for this development.

Karl added: “Our nature for people strategy ensures we provide wildlife rich areas within our developments for residents to spend time in.

“We have listened to our customers, who said that being close to green space was a big priority and this new development will provide that and so much more.”