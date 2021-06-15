Third England Euros match shown in Preston Fan Zone will now be seated

The Preston Fan Zone

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a delay of up to four weeks for the removal of all coronavirus restrictions at a press conference last night (Monday June 14).

Fan Zone organisers Preston City Centre Business Improvement District had hoped that the match on June 22 - after the supposed end of the current restrictions - would come after social distancing rules had been removed.

But last night the restrictions were extended until July 19 because of a rise in the number of cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston BID said on social media last night: "Given the announcement tonight, the event on June 22nd will now be a seated event.

"All ticket holders will be contacted tomorrow, please keep an eye on your emails."

England s matches in the delayed Euros 2020 are all being shown on a big screen on the Flag Market.