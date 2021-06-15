Third England Euros match shown in Preston Fan Zone will now be seated
The third England soccer match to be shown in Preston's Fan Zone will be an all-seated event, organisers have confirmed
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a delay of up to four weeks for the removal of all coronavirus restrictions at a press conference last night (Monday June 14).
Fan Zone organisers Preston City Centre Business Improvement District had hoped that the match on June 22 - after the supposed end of the current restrictions - would come after social distancing rules had been removed.
But last night the restrictions were extended until July 19 because of a rise in the number of cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19.
Preston BID said on social media last night: "Given the announcement tonight, the event on June 22nd will now be a seated event.
"All ticket holders will be contacted tomorrow, please keep an eye on your emails."
England s matches in the delayed Euros 2020 are all being shown on a big screen on the Flag Market.
Tickets for the second match on Friday are already sold out.