Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the rules over the weekend amid concerns about the effectiveness of vaccines against the new variant.

These were the scenes in Preston today as new Covid rule changes are introduced

Measures to slow the spread of the newly-identified Omicron coronavirus variant came into force on Tuesday.

By Neil Cross
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 3:31 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 3:32 pm

We sent our photographer NEIL CROSS into the city, to see how things have changed.

Face coverings are again compulsory in England in shops and settings such as banks, post offices, hairdressers, and public transport, unless people are exempt.

Hospitality settings such as pubs and restaurants are not affected.

Pupils in year 7 and above, teachers and visitors should wear face coverings in communal areas in schools, colleges and universities in England.

The reintroduction of compulsory face coverings brings England closer into line with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

