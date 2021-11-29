These are the latest changes on the A585 near Skippool and Poulton

The two-way lights will be in place on Lodge Lane all this week as work progresses to try to ease congestion along the A585 from Fleetwood to Kirkham.

A similar arrangement of two-way lights has now been removed from Garstang New Road (eastbound) as work there which required them has been completed.

Meanwhile elsewhere along the A585 , one lane is closed on Amounderness Way eastbound, and one lane closed on the approach to the Skippool Roundabout northbound on Breck Road from Poulton-le-Fylde until December 12.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work near Skippool

Both Lanes are now open on the approach to the roundabout on the westbound of Mains Lane.

A National Highways spokesman said: “These arrangements my be subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.”

The recent road layout Skippool Bridge and Windy Harbour junction, will see no changes until at least December 12.