These are the latest changes on the A585 near Skippool and Poulton
Fylde coast drivers are being alerted to new temporary traffic lights which may cause delays to journeys.
The two-way lights will be in place on Lodge Lane all this week as work progresses to try to ease congestion along the A585 from Fleetwood to Kirkham.
A similar arrangement of two-way lights has now been removed from Garstang New Road (eastbound) as work there which required them has been completed.
Meanwhile elsewhere along the A585 , one lane is closed on Amounderness Way eastbound, and one lane closed on the approach to the Skippool Roundabout northbound on Breck Road from Poulton-le-Fylde until December 12.
Both Lanes are now open on the approach to the roundabout on the westbound of Mains Lane.
A National Highways spokesman said: “These arrangements my be subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.”
The recent road layout Skippool Bridge and Windy Harbour junction, will see no changes until at least December 12.
Drivers are warned that Garstang Road East will see temporary construction traffic crossing and drivers are advised to be aware. Mains Lane still has narrow lanes to allow heavy vehicles to cross.